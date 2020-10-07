Duos Technologies [NASDAQ: DUOT] Secure Multi-Year Contract With CN

Duos Technologies Group, Inc. [NASDAQ: DUOT] revealed Wednesday that it has been granted a new multi-year contract from its existing customer CN. The agreement will be effective immediately.

The contract includes complete North American service, support, maintenance, and spare components sourcing for the seven Railcar Inspection Portal currently working at CN.

As per the agreement, Duos Technologies will pinpoint the specific railcar inspection points using the Duos rip system. Those inspections points are monitored using AI applications which is being developed by the railroad and then combined with Duos centraco platform.

