AstraZeneca’s [NASDAQ: AZN] Brazilian Volunteer In COVID-19 Vaccine Trial Reportedly Dead

Brazilian Volunteer in the coronavirus vaccine trial of AstraZeneca [NASDAQ: AZN] and Oxford University has died. Authorities of Brazil disclosed that the testing of the vaccine continues despite the death of the participant.

Brazilian Health Authority has confirmed the news and revealed that it had just got the information from an investigation into the death.

The volunteer identity hasn’t disclosed yet and it is not clear whether the person is died because of the vaccine or due to an unrelated pre-existing condition.

The Federal University of São Paulo confirmed the news that the volunteer was Brazilian. The Federal University of São Paulo is helping the coordinate Phase III trial in Brazil. Oxford representative also disclosed that they are no safety concerns regarding the usage of the vaccine candidate.