Here’s Why Socket Mobile [NASDAQ: SCKT] Stock Is Soaring Today

Shares of Socket Mobile, Inc. [NASDAQ: SCKT], a computing hardware company rocketing 40.67%. The company announced that its SocketScan S550 Contactless Reader has achieved Apple Wallet Compatibility.

S550 Contactless Membership Card Reader/Writer has passed the Apple Pay Value Added Service certification process. The S550 has the capability to automatically request the mobile pass for the franchise, event, or store you are in to make it sure that the user faces no difficulty.

Not only this but also it offers a high level of security by catching a cryptographically generated payload from the mobile pass. It then passes on this payload over secure Bluetooth to an iPad or other device running a connected application.

It will be directly involved with the vast ecosystem infrastructure of iOS VAS. SCKT also helps organizations and companies to deliver seamless experiences to the user.

Additionally, the S550 contactless reader also reads most NFC cards in addition to mobile passes. Furthermore, it aids NFC Forum tags, NPX, STMicro tag, Mifare, and much more.

Socket Mobile, Inc. [NASDAQ: SCKT] has gained +1.03 at $3.55 during the trading session of Wednesday. It has a trading volume of 11.57 million as compared to the average volume of 3.05 million.

In the past 52-weeks of trading, this company’s share has fluctuated between the 52-weeks low of $0.76 & a high of $4.50. SCKT has moved up 366.45% from its 52-weeks low and moved down -21.22% from its 52-weeks high.

Looking at its liquidity, this company has a current ratio of 1.50. It has a total market capitalization of $8.69 million at the time of writing on Tuesday.