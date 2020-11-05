71.3 F
Business

Hall Of Fame Resort [NASDAQ: HOFV] Announces Partnership With Sports Illustrated Studios

By Abby Carey
Abby Carey

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company [NASDAQ: HOFV] has entered into a media partnership contract with WaV and Sports Illustrated Studios.

This new partnership agreement with WaV and Sports Illustrated Studios will allow HOFV to create new content for its media division. HOFV, the entertainment company is leveraging the popularity of professional football.

The company has also disclosed that it has lodged its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company [NASDAQ: HOFV] soared 78.95% at $3.40 during the trading session of Thursday. It has a trading volume of 4.64 million as compared to the average volume of 249.36K.

In the past 52-weeks of trading, HOFV stock has fluctuated between the low of $1.76 and a high of $12.31. It has traded up 93.18% from its 52-weeks low and traded down -72.38% from its 52-weeks high.

Turning our focus on its profitability, it has return on assets (ROA) of -3.00%, return on equity (ROE) of -3.30%. Looking at its liquidity, it has current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company [NASDAQ: HOFV] has total market capitalization of $61.48 million at the time of writing.

