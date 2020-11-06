71.3 F
New York
Friday, November 6, 2020
type here...
Business

Urban One [NASDAQ: UONEK] Announces Asset Exchange Agreement With Entercom

By Abby Carey
0
6
Photo by Cytonn Photography on Unsplash

Must read

Earnings

Summit Midstream Partners, LP [NYSE: SMLP] Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results

Rimsha Khan - 0
Summit Midstream Partners, LP has announced today the results of the third quarter of 2020. It has reported a net income...
Read more
Business

Urban One [NASDAQ: UONEK] Announces Asset Exchange Agreement With Entercom

Abby Carey - 0
Urban One, Inc. has reported that it has entered into an 'Asset Exchange Agreement' with Entercom Communications Corp. .
Read more
Earnings

Resideo Technologies [NYSE: REZI] Reports Third Quarter Financial Results

Abby Carey - 0
Resideo Technologies, Inc. has shared the financial and operating results for the third quarter ended September 26, 2020. It has reported...
Read more
Business

Hall Of Fame Resort [NASDAQ: HOFV] Announces Partnership With Sports Illustrated Studios

Abby Carey - 0
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company has entered into a media partnership contract with WaV and Sports Illustrated Studios.
Read more
Abby Carey

Urban One, Inc. [NASDAQ: UONEK] has reported that it has entered into an ‘Asset Exchange Agreement’ with Entercom Communications Corp. [NYSE: ETM].

After the agreement, Urban One will get the Charlotte stations. The three stations include News Talk Radio (WBT-AM & FM), Sports Radio (WFNZ-AM & 102.5 FM Translator), and Adult Contemporary.

Urban One will be able to dominate the market as it has gained a competitive edge by adding three new best-in-class stations to its existing stations. The company is striving to provide a seamless experience to Urban and Black Consumers.

On the other hand, Entercom will receive three Radio stations. Radio Stations Include St. Louis, WHHL-FM (Urban Contemporary); Philadelphia, WPHI-FM (Urban Contemporary); and Washington, DC, WTEM-AM (flagship station of the Washington Football Team). Additionally, it includes the intellectual property of St. Louis radio station, WFUN-FM (Adult Urban Contemporary).

The deal between Urban One and Entercom will depend on the approval of the Federal Communications Commission and other customary closing conditions. It is projected that the deal will be closed in the first quarter of 2021.

Shares of Urban One, Inc. [NASDAQ: UONEK] traded up 9.87% at $1.080 during the pre-market trading session. It has recorded a trading volume of 96.00K as compared to the average volume of 1.74 million.

In the past 52-weeks of trading, this company’s stock has fluctuated between the 52-weeks low of $0.56 and a high of $6.84. It has moved up 74.91% from its 52-weeks low and moved down -85.63% from its 52-weeks high.

Looking at its liquidity, it has a current ratio of 1.70. Urban One market capitalization has remained high, hitting 76.47 million at the time of writing.

Entercom will carry some of Reach Media’s syndicated programming, including The Morning Hustle, R&B with Al B. Sure, and The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.

Furthermore, it enables Urban One to continue to connect with its St. Louis listeners. 

Previous articleResideo Technologies [NYSE: REZI] Reports Third Quarter Financial Results
Next articleSummit Midstream Partners, LP [NYSE: SMLP] Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
- Advertisement -

More articles

Business

Hall Of Fame Resort [NASDAQ: HOFV] Announces Partnership With Sports Illustrated Studios

Abby Carey - 0
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company has entered into a media partnership contract with WaV and Sports Illustrated Studios.
Read more
Business

Kaixin Auto [NASDAQ: KXIN] Stocks Are One Fire. Here’s Why

Abby Carey - 0
Kaixin Auto Holdings has disclosed today that it has entered into a 'Binding Term Sheet' with Haitaoche Limited on November 3,...
Read more
Business

Why Aurora Cannabis [NYSE: ACB] Stock Rallies In Pre-Market Session?

Abby Carey - 0
Aurora Cannabis Inc. shares traded up 20.32% in the pre-market trading session as Joe Biden maintained the lead and gets 264...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest article

Earnings

Summit Midstream Partners, LP [NYSE: SMLP] Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results

Rimsha Khan - 0
Summit Midstream Partners, LP has announced today the results of the third quarter of 2020. It has reported a net income...
Read more
Business

Urban One [NASDAQ: UONEK] Announces Asset Exchange Agreement With Entercom

Abby Carey - 0
Urban One, Inc. has reported that it has entered into an 'Asset Exchange Agreement' with Entercom Communications Corp. .
Read more
Earnings

Resideo Technologies [NYSE: REZI] Reports Third Quarter Financial Results

Abby Carey - 0
Resideo Technologies, Inc. has shared the financial and operating results for the third quarter ended September 26, 2020. It has reported...
Read more
Business

Hall Of Fame Resort [NASDAQ: HOFV] Announces Partnership With Sports Illustrated Studios

Abby Carey - 0
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company has entered into a media partnership contract with WaV and Sports Illustrated Studios.
Read more
Business

Kaixin Auto [NASDAQ: KXIN] Stocks Are One Fire. Here’s Why

Abby Carey - 0
Kaixin Auto Holdings has disclosed today that it has entered into a 'Binding Term Sheet' with Haitaoche Limited on November 3,...
Read more

© Munich, LLC. All rights reserved. Pulses Pro® is a registered U.S. trademark of tagDiv, LLC.

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks

Earnings

Summit Midstream Partners, LP [NYSE: SMLP] Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results

Rimsha Khan - 0
Summit Midstream Partners, LP has announced today the results of the third quarter of 2020. It has reported a net income...
Read more
Business

Urban One [NASDAQ: UONEK] Announces Asset Exchange Agreement With Entercom

Abby Carey - 0
Urban One, Inc. has reported that it has entered into an 'Asset Exchange Agreement' with Entercom Communications Corp. .
Read more