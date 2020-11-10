Is Norwegian Cruise Line [NYSE: NCLH] A Safe Bet Right Now?

Norwegian Cruise Line Holding Limited [NYSE: NCLH] is currently experiencing a period of negative growth and is heavily indebted due to the COVID-19 restrictions. There are chances that the company might suspend its operations in the first quarter of 2021.

Norwegian Cruise Line is currently striving to alleviate the negative impact of coronavirus. Cruise Line has shared the 2020 third-quarter financial results and hinted at the plan of suspending operations until it secures fresh funding.

It has reported the net income of $(677.4) million or EPS of $(2.50) as compared to the $450.6 million or $2.09 in the earlier year. Its revenue dropped to $6.5 million as compared to the $1.9 billion in 2019.

Norwegian Cruise Line has also taken various important steps since June 30, 2020. It has increased workforce furloughs. The company shared that it would furlough 16,00 more staff. Additionally, it has also increased the 20% reduction in the salary of all shoreside team members.

Pfizer and BioNTech has announced the 90% effectivenss of COVID-19 vaccine candidate. The news of vaccine has lifted the stocks of Norwegian Cruise Line as the company hoped for the better future.

Shares of Norwegian Crusie Line Holdings Limited [NYSE: NCLH] headed higher 26.75% at $21.51 during the trading session of Monday. In the past 52-weeks of trading, its share price went from low point around $7.03 to briefly over $59.78.

Looking at its profitability, it has return on assets (ROA), return on equity (ROE), and return on investment (ROI) of -12.20%, -37.70%, and 8.90%, respectively.

Furthermore, it has current ratio of 1.10 and quick ratio of 1.00. NCLH has market capitalization of $6.03 billion at the time of writing.

Cruise Line has disclosed that its monthly average cash burn rate for the third quarter 2020 was $150 million. The company is not only focusing on positioning but also trying to come out of this uncertain period.

As compared to 2019, its total cruise operating expenses reduced by 80.8% in 2020. Moreover, it reported fuel expenses of $48.2 million in the quarter.