44.8 F
New York
Saturday, November 14, 2020
type here...
FeaturedTechnology

Tesla Boss Elon Musk Calls COVID Test ‘Bogus’ After Getting Opposite Results On Same Day

By Rimsha Khan
0
13

Must read

Companies

Here’s Why Urovant Sciences [NASDAQ: UROV] Is Trading Higher Today?

Rimsha Khan - 0
Shares of Urovant Sciences Ltd. soared 93.24% during the trading session of Friday. The company has disclosed that it has signed...
Read more
Technology

Tesla Boss Elon Musk Calls COVID Test ‘Bogus’ After Getting Opposite Results On Same Day

Rimsha Khan - 0
Tesla CEO Elon Musk who repeatedly downplayed the coronavirus has tested both positive and negative for the virus. He openly challenged the...
Read more
Business

Akers Biosciences [NASDAQ: AKER] Announces Merger Agreement With MyMD Pharmaceuticals

Rimsha Khan - 0
Akers Biosciences, Inc. has announced today that it has signed a merger agreement with MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The merged company will...
Read more
Business

Is Norwegian Cruise Line [NYSE: NCLH] A Safe Bet Right Now?

Rimsha Khan - 0
Norwegian Cruise Line Holding Limited is currently experiencing a period of negative growth and is heavily indebted due to the COVID-19...
Read more

Tesla CEO Elon Musk who repeatedly downplayed the coronavirus has tested both positive and negative for the virus. He openly challenged the credibility of COVID-19 tests. He earlier called coronavirus lockdown measures ‘fascist’.

Elon took to Twitter and wrote that he has taken the test for four-time but the result was bogus as he was tested positive two times and from the same lab, the same machine he also tested negative for the virus. Elon Musk took a rapid antigen test from BD.

Tesla’s Boss took the test after experiencing cold symptoms. He earlier raised questions regarding the spread of COVID-19. He earlier forecasted that there would be zero or close to zero COVID-19 patients in the US by April.

Elon visited Tesla’s work sites on his private jet and also conducted in-person interviews with applicants for the factory.

The CEO said that he has chosen the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests from another laboratory. But it would take 24 hours to receive the results.

Shares of Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) plunged -0.28% at $410.60 during the pre-market trading session of Friday. Tesla’s share price went from a low point around $65.42 to briefly over $502.49 in the past 52-weeks. Its stock surged 529.41% from its 52-weeks low and plunged -18.06% from its 52-weeks low. This company has a total market capitalization of $397.70 billion at the time of writing.

Tesla will soon get the new invesment news as the indonesian president revealed that the country is planning to reach Tesla to fulfill the aim of becoming the biggest producer of EV batteries vehicles. He said that we are aiming to make the country a biggest producer of lithium batteries.

Previous articleAkers Biosciences [NASDAQ: AKER] Announces Merger Agreement With MyMD Pharmaceuticals
Next articleHere’s Why Urovant Sciences [NASDAQ: UROV] Is Trading Higher Today?

More articles

Business

Kaixin Auto [NASDAQ: KXIN] Stocks Are One Fire. Here’s Why

Abby Carey - 0
Kaixin Auto Holdings has disclosed today that it has entered into a 'Binding Term Sheet' with Haitaoche Limited on November 3,...
Read more
Companies

Endurance International Group Holdings Inc [EIGI] Rallies After $3 Billion Buyout Deal

Dwinnex Team - 0
Endurance International Group Holdings Inc was a top performer yesterday and closed the day higher by 61.96%. This followed the company’s...
Read more
Technology

Here’s Why Socket Mobile [NASDAQ: SCKT] Stock Is Soaring Today

Abby Carey - 0
Shares of Socket Mobile, Inc. , a computing hardware company rocketing 40.67%. The company announced that its SocketScan S550 Contactless Reader has...
Read more
Companies

AstraZeneca’s [NASDAQ: AZN] Brazilian Volunteer In COVID-19 Vaccine Trial Reportedly Dead

Abby Carey - 0
Brazilian Volunteer in the coronavirus vaccine trial of AstraZeneca and Oxford University has died. Authorities of Brazil disclosed that the...
Read more
Business

Eli Lilly [NYSE: LLY] Seeks FDA Emergency Use Authorization For COVID-19 Antibody Therapy

Abby Carey - 0
Eli Lilly and Company disclosed Wednesday that it has submitted an application to the FDA for the emergency use authorization of...
Read more
Technology

Duos Technologies [NASDAQ: DUOT] Secure Multi-Year Contract With CN

Abby Carey - 0
Duos Technologies Group, Inc. revealed Wednesday that it has been granted a new multi-year contract from its existing customer CN. The...
Read more
Technology

Axon Enterprise [NASDAQ: AAXN] Announces Partnership With U.S. Customs & Border Protection Agency

Abby Carey - 0
Axon Enterprise has announced today that it has signed a $13 million agreement with U.S Custom and Border Protection Agency (CBP).
Read more
Technology

Comtech [NASDAQ: CMTL] Finalize Contract Renewal With Telefonica Digital

Abby Carey - 0
Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has revealed Tuesday it has completed the renewal of the contract for location-based services with Telefonica Digital.
Read more
Companies

Gilead Sciences [NASDAQ: GILD] Announces Agreement With Jounce [NASDAQ: JNCE]

Abby Carey - 0
Gilead Sciences, Inc. announced Tuesday it has signed a new deal with Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. for a novel Immunotherapy program....
Read more

Latest article

Companies

Sundial Growers [NASDAQ: SNDL] Announces Agreement With Choklat Inc

Rimsha Khan - 0
Sundial Growers Inc. has disclosed Monday it has signed a sales and distribution agreement with Choklat Inc. This agreement allows Sundial...
Read more
Companies

Why Aptevo Therapeutics [NASDAQ: APVO] Skyrocketing Today?

Rimsha Khan - 0
Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. kicked off the Monday session with a strong performance as its shares soared 89.87%. The strong performance of...
Read more
Earnings

Summit Midstream Partners, LP [NYSE: SMLP] Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results

Rimsha Khan - 0
Summit Midstream Partners, LP has announced today the results of the third quarter of 2020. It has reported a net income...
Read more
Business

Urban One [NASDAQ: UONEK] Announces Asset Exchange Agreement With Entercom

Abby Carey - 0
Urban One, Inc. has reported that it has entered into an 'Asset Exchange Agreement' with Entercom Communications Corp. .
Read more
Earnings

Resideo Technologies [NYSE: REZI] Reports Third Quarter Financial Results

Abby Carey - 0
Resideo Technologies, Inc. has shared the financial and operating results for the third quarter ended September 26, 2020. It has reported...
Read more
Business

Hall Of Fame Resort [NASDAQ: HOFV] Announces Partnership With Sports Illustrated Studios

Abby Carey - 0
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company has entered into a media partnership contract with WaV and Sports Illustrated Studios.
Read more
Business

Kaixin Auto [NASDAQ: KXIN] Stocks Are One Fire. Here’s Why

Abby Carey - 0
Kaixin Auto Holdings has disclosed today that it has entered into a 'Binding Term Sheet' with Haitaoche Limited on November 3,...
Read more
Business

Why Aurora Cannabis [NYSE: ACB] Stock Rallies In Pre-Market Session?

Abby Carey - 0
Aurora Cannabis Inc. shares traded up 20.32% in the pre-market trading session as Joe Biden maintained the lead and gets 264...
Read more

© Dwinnex, LLC. All rights reserved.

READ FROM

NAVIGATION

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.