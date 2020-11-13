Tesla Boss Elon Musk Calls COVID Test ‘Bogus’ After Getting Opposite Results On Same Day

Tesla CEO Elon Musk who repeatedly downplayed the coronavirus has tested both positive and negative for the virus. He openly challenged the credibility of COVID-19 tests. He earlier called coronavirus lockdown measures ‘fascist’.

Elon took to Twitter and wrote that he has taken the test for four-time but the result was bogus as he was tested positive two times and from the same lab, the same machine he also tested negative for the virus. Elon Musk took a rapid antigen test from BD.

Something extremely bogus is going on. Was tested for covid four times today. Two tests came back negative, two came back positive. Same machine, same test, same nurse. Rapid antigen test from BD. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 13, 2020

If it’s happening to me, it’s happening to others. I’m getting PCR tests from separate labs. Results will take about 24 hours. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 13, 2020

Tesla’s Boss took the test after experiencing cold symptoms. He earlier raised questions regarding the spread of COVID-19. He earlier forecasted that there would be zero or close to zero COVID-19 patients in the US by April.

Elon visited Tesla’s work sites on his private jet and also conducted in-person interviews with applicants for the factory.

The CEO said that he has chosen the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests from another laboratory. But it would take 24 hours to receive the results.

