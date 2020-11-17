Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) Launch Amazon Pharmacy

33.6 F
Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) has disclosed today the launch of two new pharmacy offerings. The e-commerce giant took this initiative for the convenience of its customers. Now customers will be able to buy their prescription medicines from Amazon Pharmacy.

This new step of Amazon will help customers to purchase their medicines without leaving home. Customers can order their medicines using a secure pharmacy profile and before placing orders consumer can add their choose payment options, manage prescriptions, and insurance information.

Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) traded up 0.74% at $3154.10 at the time of writing on Tuesday. Its share went from a low point around $1626.03 to briefly over $3552.25 in the past 52-weeks session. Furthermore, it has traded up 93.98% from its 52-weeks low and moved down to -11.21% from its 52-weeks high.

Looking at its liquidity, it has a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Additionally, this company’s market capitalization has remained high, hitting $1561.71 billion at the time of writing. Turing our focus towards its profitability, it has a return on assets, equity, and investment of 7.00%, 24.50%, and 11.70%.

Amazon.com, Inc. has also disclosed that its Prime members will get unlimited, free two-day delivery on orders from Amazon Pharmacy. Additionally, Prime members will also be able to get access savings on medications at Amazon Pharmacy when they have no insurance, as well as at over 50,000 other participating pharmacies nationwide.

