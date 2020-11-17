Scienjoy (NASDAQ: SJ) Inks Agreement With China Mobile

Scienjoy Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: SJ) has revealed today that it has inked a cooperative agreement with China Mobile on November 1, 2020. The company disclosed that after this deal it will become a video content associate of China Mobile. SJ will offer a high-quality video for more than 100M Video Ring Back Tone (VRBT) users in China Mobile’s network.

Video Ring Back Tone (VRBT) service is a new entertainment service. It will provide the caller to experience watching videos on the screen of his/her mobile phone rather than a conventional tone, initiated by the receiving party on every call.

As per the agreement, Sciencejoy will serve as the partner of China Mobile. It will responsible for making short videos specified for advertisers, individuals, and enterprises.

Scienjoy Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: SJ) shares were trading up 4.44% at the time of writing on Tuesday. SJ share price went from a low point around $5.24 to briefly over $11.00 in the past 52 weeks, though shares have since pulled back to $9.18.

It had a trading volume of 4.49K as compared to the average volume of 8.52K. SJ market cap has remained high, hitting $190.30 Million at the time of writing.

Furthermore, if we look at its profitability, it has a return on assets (ROA) of 88.40%, and an ROE of 189.30%. Looking at its liquidity, it has a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.