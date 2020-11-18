Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID19 Vaccine Candidate Acheive 95% Success

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) have disclosed Wednesday that their COVID-19 vaccine candidate, BNT162b2, has shown a 95% efficacy rate in the final stage. The company has revealed that 170 cases were assessed in the trial. Out of 170, 162 were observed in placebo, and 8 were in the vaccine group.

PFE and BNTX have observed that the efficacy rate remained constant across age, gender, race, and ethnicity demographics. The firms have found efficacy in adults over 65 years of age was over 94%.

Both the partners have earlier declared that their vaccine candidate has shown 90% effectiveness against SARS-CoV-2, a virus that causes COVID-19. All the 43,000 volunteers have shown no concerning symptoms after receiving the doses of vaccine.

BioNTech-Pfizer is planning to send the efficacy data to FDA and EUA and to health authorities around the world. Both the partners are anticipating to produce 50 million vaccine doses in 2020 and up to 1.3 billion doses by the end of 2021.

