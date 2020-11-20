63.3 F
Saturday, November 21, 2020
Blackstone Group (NYSE: BX) Finalizes Recapitalization Of BioMed Realty

By Rimsha Khan
The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE: BX) has disclosed today that Blackstone Real Estate Partners VIII L.P.  has executed the deal related to BioMed Realty. The company has sold BioMed Realty to a group led by existing BioMed investors. Blackstone has completed the deal for $14.6 billion.

The deal related to BioMed Realty is part of a new long-term, perpetual capital, core+ return strategy managed by Blackstone. Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC worked as financial advisor to BREP VIII and finished a “go-shop” process on part of selling investors of BioMed.

Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE: BX) traded up 0.32% at $58.83 during the trading session of Friday. It has a 52-weeks low range of $33.00 and a high range of $64.97. BX has traded up 78.26% from its 52-weeks low and traded down -9.46% from its 52-weeks high.

This company has a total market capitalization of $68.50 billion at the time of writing. Looking at its profitability, it has a return on assets of 2.70%, return on equity of 12.90%, and return on investment of 18.80%. It has a Profit Margin of 17.10%.

The Blackstone Group has disclosed today that it will present virtually at the Goldman Sachs 2020 US Financial Services Conference on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at 12:40 pm. Furthermore, the company has disclosed that Precision Medicine Group has finalized the major investment led by funds managed by Blackstone.

