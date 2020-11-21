LCI Industries’ (NYSE: LCII) Subsidiary Lippert Components Acquires Challenger Door

LCI Industries (NYSE: LCII) has revealed that its unit Lippert Components has completed the acquisition of Challenger Door, Inc. This acquisition will provide the opportunity to Lippert Components to increase its expertise as the recreational industry is currently flourishing. The exceptional services of Challenger Door and its customized products help Lippert Components increasing its growth.

Lippert Components’ main focus is to provide a seamless experience to customers with exceptional services. With this acquisition, LC will be able to strengthen its ability to provide the best services to customers. LC is best knows for providing highly engineered components for the leading original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE: LCII) traded up 1.26% at $127.03 during the trading session of Friday. In the past 52-weeks of trading, this company’s share fluctuated between the low of $55.29 and a high of $131.71. Its shares surged 129.75% from its 52-weeks low and plunged -3.55% from its 52-weeks high.

Looking at its profitability, it has a return on assets (ROA) of 6.90%, return on equity (ROE) of 16.80%, and return on investment (ROI) of 10.80%. Its Gross Margin is 24.50%, Profit Margin is 5.40%, and Operating Margin is 7.60%. LCI Industries’ market capitalization has remained high, hitting 3.12 billion at the time of writing.

Furthermore, LCI Industries has earlier declared that its Board of Directors authorized a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.75 per share of common stock. The company is scheduled to pay the dividend on December 18, 2020.