Transdigm [NYSE: TDG] Enters Into An Agreement To Buy Cobham Aero Connectivity

Transdigm group incorporation [NYSE: TDG], the global aircraft component manufacturer and provider declared the acquisition of Cobham Aero Connectivity, the top supplier of antennas and radios that are well-engineered for aircraft.

Transdigm announced to acquire CAC for nearly $965 million in cash plus tax gains. Specifically, in 2020 about $225 million returns were to be generated by CAC. Moreover, Transdigm delivered information on the operational units that it bought.

These operational units are working independently under Transdigm tenure. These operational units are focused on defense and serve the defense-oriented marketplace. They have shared revenues of $250 to $300 million annually. However, The company is thinking of divestiture for these operational units and is furthermore taking outside help to meet possible buyers.