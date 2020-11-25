56.9 F
New York
Thursday, November 26, 2020
type here...
Business

Ford [NYSE: F ] Booked Ultra-Cold Freezers To Ensure Autoworkers Access To The Covid-19 Vaccine

By Kiel Thompson
0
8

Must read

Companies

Verizon [NYSE: VZ] Announced to acquire Tracfone for $6.25 billion.

Kiel Thompson - 0
Verizon Communication Inc. declared that it penned down a deal with America Movil to purchase Tracfone for $6.25B. The companies came to terms...
Read more
Companies

ViacomCBS [NASDAQ: VIAC] Agreed To Sell Simon And Schuster For $2.175 Billion In Cash

Kiel Thompson - 0
ViacomCBS Inc. declared that it entered into an agreement with Penguin Random House LCC to sell Simon and Schuster. It will be sold...
Read more
Business

IBM [NYSE: IBM] Plans To Cut Down 20% Of Its Workforce

Kiel Thompson - 0
International business machines Corp. declared that the company is preparing to cut down 10,000 jobs in Europe which makes it’s 20% of the...
Read more
Business

Ford [NYSE: F ] Booked Ultra-Cold Freezers To Ensure Autoworkers Access To The Covid-19 Vaccine

Kiel Thompson - 0
Ford Motors Co. revealed recently that to stock Pfizer Inc Covid-19 vaccine securely, it has requested 12 of the ultra-cold freezer. The automaker...
Read more

Ford Motors Co. [NYSE: F] revealed recently that to stock Pfizer Inc Covid-19 vaccine securely, it has requested 12 of the ultra-cold freezer. The automaker took this step to make sure that Its staffs have access to vaccines despite their location.

Keli Felker a Ford spokesperson said “ We are making this move so that the vaccine is accessible to workers on a willing base”

To store the covid 19 vaccines by Pfizer at -95 F Ford purchased mirror efforts by U.S states and cities. So that they can procure equipment for a truckload of vaccine dosages. Pfizer and Moderna Inc are formulating a different type of vaccine. This type requires decreased temperature as compared to other vaccines to be stored. The standard temperature for other vaccines to be stored is 34 to 45 F.

Previous articleTransdigm [NYSE: TDG] Enters Into An Agreement To Buy Cobham Aero Connectivity
Next articleIBM [NYSE: IBM] Plans To Cut Down 20% Of Its Workforce

More articles

Business

IBM [NYSE: IBM] Plans To Cut Down 20% Of Its Workforce

Kiel Thompson - 0
International business machines Corp. declared that the company is preparing to cut down 10,000 jobs in Europe which makes it’s 20% of the...
Read more
Business

Transdigm [NYSE: TDG] Enters Into An Agreement To Buy Cobham Aero Connectivity

Kiel Thompson - 0
Transdigm group incorporation , the global aircraft component manufacturer and provider declared the acquisition of Cobham Aero Connectivity, the top supplier of antennas and...
Read more
Business

LCI Industries’ [NYSE: LCII] Subsidiary Lippert Components Acquires Challenger Door

Rimsha Khan - 0
LCI Industries has revealed that its unit Lippert Components has completed the acquisition of Challenger Door, Inc. This acquisition will provide the opportunity...
Read more
Business

Amazon.com [NASDAQ: AMZN] Launch Amazon Pharmacy

Rimsha Khan - 0
Amazon.com, Inc. has disclosed today the launch of two new pharmacy offerings. The e-commerce giant took this initiative for the convenience of its...
Read more
Business

Why Alterity [NASDAQ: ATHE] Stock Surging Today?

Rimsha Khan - 0
Shares of Alterity Therapeutics Limited jumped higher on Monday's session with heavy volume. The company declared that it has got the new patent...
Read more
Business

Akers Biosciences [NASDAQ: AKER] Announces Merger Agreement With MyMD Pharmaceuticals

Rimsha Khan - 0
Akers Biosciences, Inc. has announced today that it has signed a merger agreement with MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The merged company will be named...
Read more
Business

Is Norwegian Cruise Line [NYSE: NCLH] A Safe Bet Right Now?

Rimsha Khan - 0
Norwegian Cruise Line Holding Limited is currently experiencing a period of negative growth and is heavily indebted due to the COVID-19 restrictions. There...
Read more
Business

Urban One [NASDAQ: UONEK] Announces Asset Exchange Agreement With Entercom

Abby Carey - 0
Urban One, Inc. has reported that it has entered into an 'Asset Exchange Agreement' with Entercom Communications Corp. . After the agreement, Urban One...
Read more
Business

Hall Of Fame Resort [NASDAQ: HOFV] Announces Partnership With Sports Illustrated Studios

Abby Carey - 0
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company has entered into a media partnership contract with WaV and Sports Illustrated Studios. This new partnership agreement...
Read more

Latest article

Business

Transdigm [NYSE: TDG] Enters Into An Agreement To Buy Cobham Aero Connectivity

Kiel Thompson - 0
Transdigm group incorporation , the global aircraft component manufacturer and provider declared the acquisition of Cobham Aero Connectivity, the top supplier of antennas and...
Read more
Business

LCI Industries’ [NYSE: LCII] Subsidiary Lippert Components Acquires Challenger Door

Rimsha Khan - 0
LCI Industries has revealed that its unit Lippert Components has completed the acquisition of Challenger Door, Inc. This acquisition will provide the opportunity...
Read more
Companies

Blackstone Group [NYSE: BX] Finalizes Recapitalization Of BioMed Realty

Rimsha Khan - 0
The Blackstone Group Inc. has disclosed today that Blackstone Real Estate Partners VIII L.P.  has executed the deal related to BioMed Realty. The...
Read more
Companies

Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID19 Vaccine Candidate Acheive 95% Success

Rimsha Khan - 0
Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) have disclosed Wednesday that their COVID-19 vaccine candidate, BNT162b2, has shown a 95% efficacy rate...
Read more
Companies

Scienjoy [NASDAQ: SJ] Inks Agreement With China Mobile

Rimsha Khan - 0
Scienjoy Holdings Corporation has revealed today that it has inked a cooperative agreement with China Mobile on November 1, 2020. The company disclosed...
Read more
Business

Amazon.com [NASDAQ: AMZN] Launch Amazon Pharmacy

Rimsha Khan - 0
Amazon.com, Inc. has disclosed today the launch of two new pharmacy offerings. The e-commerce giant took this initiative for the convenience of its...
Read more
Business

Why Alterity [NASDAQ: ATHE] Stock Surging Today?

Rimsha Khan - 0
Shares of Alterity Therapeutics Limited jumped higher on Monday's session with heavy volume. The company declared that it has got the new patent...
Read more
Companies

Here’s Why Cassava Sciences [NASDAQ: SAVA] Plunged On Friday?

Rimsha Khan - 0
Cassava Sciences Inc. shares plummeted 25.13% during the trading session of Friday. The biotechnology company has announced Friday the pricing of its previously...
Read more

© Dwinnex, LLC. All rights reserved.

READ FROM

NAVIGATION

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.