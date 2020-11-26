51 F
New York
Saturday, November 28, 2020
type here...
BusinessCompanies

Athene Enters Into An Agreement With Hertz To Buy Donlen Corp.

By Kiel Thompson
0
19

Must read

Companies

Tesla [NASDAQ: TSLA] Recalls 9537 SUV’s Because Of Manufacturing Issues

Kiel Thompson - 0
Tesla Inc. has released safety recall orders for more than 9500 of its vehicle in the United States. The vehicles include Model Xs...
Read more
Companies

Northrop [NYSE:NOC] awarded a deal of $4.8B for Global Hawk Aircraft

Kiel Thompson - 0
Northrop Gruman Corp. has been awarded a deal to perform development, transformation, retrofit, and sustenance activities for the Global Hawk Program. This deal...
Read more
Business

Athene Enters Into An Agreement With Hertz To Buy Donlen Corp.

Kiel Thompson - 0
Athene Holdings ltd. entered into a deal to buy Donlen corporation from Hertz Global Holdings Inc. Hertz's fully own Donlen Corporation. The stock...
Read more
Companies

Verizon [NYSE: VZ] Announced to acquire Tracfone for $6.25 billion.

Kiel Thompson - 0
Verizon Communication Inc. declared that it penned down a deal with America Movil to purchase Tracfone for $6.25B. The companies came to terms...
Read more

Athene Holdings ltd. [NYSE: ATH] entered into a deal to buy Donlen corporation from Hertz Global Holdings Inc. Hertz’s fully own Donlen Corporation. The stock and asset acquisition deal between the companies is of $825M. Moreover, the purchase consideration is dependant on modifications for equity, working capital, and presumed debt. According to Hertz, these modifications will result in a cost of $875M.

Donlen Corporation creates modern management technology solutions. Furthermore, the divestiture of Donlen will help hertz reach its financial and strategic goals. Hertz decided the divestiture in the middle of its financial restructuring following $1.6B debtors in possession and $4B fleet Financing.

Athene offers various insurance and reinsurance products and this transaction flows hand in hand with Athene’s intent of making desirable and segregated long-term shares. The company carries a Zacks Rank at 3. Additionally, the company is committed to make investments up to $1billion with additional investments later up to $2billion of a further increase in the fleet.

Previous articleVerizon [NYSE: VZ] Announced to acquire Tracfone for $6.25 billion.
Next articleNorthrop [NYSE:NOC] awarded a deal of $4.8B for Global Hawk Aircraft

More articles

Companies

Tesla [NASDAQ: TSLA] Recalls 9537 SUV’s Because Of Manufacturing Issues

Kiel Thompson - 0
Tesla Inc. has released safety recall orders for more than 9500 of its vehicle in the United States. The vehicles include Model Xs...
Read more
Companies

Northrop [NYSE:NOC] awarded a deal of $4.8B for Global Hawk Aircraft

Kiel Thompson - 0
Northrop Gruman Corp. has been awarded a deal to perform development, transformation, retrofit, and sustenance activities for the Global Hawk Program. This deal...
Read more
Companies

Verizon [NYSE: VZ] Announced to acquire Tracfone for $6.25 billion.

Kiel Thompson - 0
Verizon Communication Inc. declared that it penned down a deal with America Movil to purchase Tracfone for $6.25B. The companies came to terms...
Read more
Companies

ViacomCBS [NASDAQ: VIAC] Agreed To Sell Simon And Schuster For $2.175 Billion In Cash

Kiel Thompson - 0
ViacomCBS Inc. declared that it entered into an agreement with Penguin Random House LCC to sell Simon and Schuster. It will be sold...
Read more
Business

IBM [NYSE: IBM] Plans To Cut Down 20% Of Its Workforce

Kiel Thompson - 0
International business machines Corp. declared that the company is preparing to cut down 10,000 jobs in Europe which makes it’s 20% of the...
Read more
Business

Ford [NYSE: F ] Booked Ultra-Cold Freezers To Ensure Autoworkers Access To The Covid-19 Vaccine

Kiel Thompson - 0
Ford Motors Co. revealed recently that to stock Pfizer Inc Covid-19 vaccine securely, it has requested 12 of the ultra-cold freezer. The automaker...
Read more
Business

Transdigm [NYSE: TDG] Enters Into An Agreement To Buy Cobham Aero Connectivity

Kiel Thompson - 0
Transdigm group incorporation , the global aircraft component manufacturer and provider declared the acquisition of Cobham Aero Connectivity, the top supplier of antennas and...
Read more
Business

LCI Industries’ [NYSE: LCII] Subsidiary Lippert Components Acquires Challenger Door

Rimsha Khan - 0
LCI Industries has revealed that its unit Lippert Components has completed the acquisition of Challenger Door, Inc. This acquisition will provide the opportunity...
Read more
Companies

Blackstone Group [NYSE: BX] Finalizes Recapitalization Of BioMed Realty

Rimsha Khan - 0
The Blackstone Group Inc. has disclosed today that Blackstone Real Estate Partners VIII L.P.  has executed the deal related to BioMed Realty. The...
Read more

Latest article

Companies

ViacomCBS [NASDAQ: VIAC] Agreed To Sell Simon And Schuster For $2.175 Billion In Cash

Kiel Thompson - 0
ViacomCBS Inc. declared that it entered into an agreement with Penguin Random House LCC to sell Simon and Schuster. It will be sold...
Read more
Business

IBM [NYSE: IBM] Plans To Cut Down 20% Of Its Workforce

Kiel Thompson - 0
International business machines Corp. declared that the company is preparing to cut down 10,000 jobs in Europe which makes it’s 20% of the...
Read more
Business

Ford [NYSE: F ] Booked Ultra-Cold Freezers To Ensure Autoworkers Access To The Covid-19 Vaccine

Kiel Thompson - 0
Ford Motors Co. revealed recently that to stock Pfizer Inc Covid-19 vaccine securely, it has requested 12 of the ultra-cold freezer. The automaker...
Read more
Business

Transdigm [NYSE: TDG] Enters Into An Agreement To Buy Cobham Aero Connectivity

Kiel Thompson - 0
Transdigm group incorporation , the global aircraft component manufacturer and provider declared the acquisition of Cobham Aero Connectivity, the top supplier of antennas and...
Read more
Business

LCI Industries’ [NYSE: LCII] Subsidiary Lippert Components Acquires Challenger Door

Rimsha Khan - 0
LCI Industries has revealed that its unit Lippert Components has completed the acquisition of Challenger Door, Inc. This acquisition will provide the opportunity...
Read more
Companies

Blackstone Group [NYSE: BX] Finalizes Recapitalization Of BioMed Realty

Rimsha Khan - 0
The Blackstone Group Inc. has disclosed today that Blackstone Real Estate Partners VIII L.P.  has executed the deal related to BioMed Realty. The...
Read more
Companies

Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID19 Vaccine Candidate Acheive 95% Success

Rimsha Khan - 0
Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) have disclosed Wednesday that their COVID-19 vaccine candidate, BNT162b2, has shown a 95% efficacy rate...
Read more
Companies

Scienjoy [NASDAQ: SJ] Inks Agreement With China Mobile

Rimsha Khan - 0
Scienjoy Holdings Corporation has revealed today that it has inked a cooperative agreement with China Mobile on November 1, 2020. The company disclosed...
Read more

© Dwinnex, LLC. All rights reserved.

READ FROM

NAVIGATION

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.