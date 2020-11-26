Northrop [NYSE:NOC] awarded a deal of $4.8B for Global Hawk Aircraft

Northrop Gruman Corp. [NYSE:NOC] has been awarded a deal to perform development, transformation, retrofit, and sustenance activities for the Global Hawk Program. This deal was awarded by the Airforce Life Cycle Management Center. Additionally, The contract is $4.8 billion worth and the work is to be performed in San Diego.

The department of defense reported that Northrop will perform these maintenance activities for the US Airforce Global Hawks drone fleet. Moreover, Northrop will offer engineering, studies, assessment, and examination, model, assimilation, and evaluation, etc. The contract is expected to be completed by 2030.

The Global Hawk by Northrop is an automatic aircraft. They are used for surveillance moreover, these does not need a human pilot to operate. These aircraft provides military field commander high resolution of real-time images of geographical areas nearby. Their engines are powered by Rolls Royce AE 3007 turbofan and on one load of fuel, these aircraft can fly for as long as 32 hours.