Salesforce [NYSE: CRM] Enters A Deal To Acquire Slack

Salesforce [NYSE: CRM] engages in a contract to buy Slack [NYSE: WORK] at a worth of $27.7B. This purchase to build an operating system for the new ways to work will prove to be transformational for the industry and clients.

Under this contract, Slack shareholders will be receiving $26.79 cash and 0.0776 common stock shares of the Salesforce. Furthermore, this fusion of enterprises will produce a leading Customer Relationship Management platform. The platfrom will lead to the creation of an operating system for the new ways to work thus allowing the enterprises to expand and advance in the digital world.

“Stewart has developed an esteemed platform with a sublime ecosystem along with his teammates. Moreover, Both enterprises will transform the future of enterprise software and the way everybody operates in the digital world together”. Said M Benioff CEO of Salesforce

Stewart Butterfield CEO of Slack stated” We see a massive opportunity together. Moreover, We share a vision of reduced difficulty, increased capability and adaptability, and greater organizational agility and alignment. In my personal belief, this is the most strategic combination in the history of software”.