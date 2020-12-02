Vodafone [NASDAQ: VOD] and RingCentral signs a partnership to provide next-generation services

Vodafone [NASDAQ: VOD] signed a strategic alliance with Ring Central [NYSE: RNG]. The association will modify business connections and alliances. The enterprises have joined hands to build a new facility based on cloud and will act as a lead Unified Communication as a Service for Vodafone. It will also provide Contact Center as a Service for Vodafone clients.

The platform will offer all business interests, alliance capacity, reliable and adaptable services to all size groups of clients. These next-generation services will assist in better cooperation and communication for business across many countries.

Both of the enterprises will collaboratively drive product roadmap, transformation, etc, and will grant funds to create a collective structural capacity. Initially, the enterprises will first initiate their new service facility to clients in the UK and the clients in Europe. Other countries such as Spain, Italy Germany will follow later.