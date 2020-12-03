Capstone [NASDAQ: CPST] Receives An 800Kw Microturbine Order From Costa

Capstone Turbine Corp. [NASDAQ: CPST] declared that it has acquired an order of 800KW microturbine from the Costa Group. The request was obtained by the Optimal Group which is the private supplier of the Capstone. The microturbine will be implemented in the tomato glasshouse capacity. which is situated in the town of Guyra in Australia.

This energy system will be efficient, easy to maintain, and is ecologically friendly. Furthermore, This glasshouse technology has put Costa Group in the front row of feasible agricultural methods and inventions. The company choose Capstone’s Optimal Group because Capstones microturbine technology offered a solution to assist Costa’s huge plant growth project.

CEO of Capstone stated “ The company with collaborators like Optimal group will keep on focusing on worldwide energy-efficient markets. Moreover, The company’s microturbine merged with hydrogen initiative will boost their future income progressions.”