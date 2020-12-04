44.6 F
Technology

EchoStar [NASDAQ: SATS] Partners With JT And Brings A Single Terminal For Network Connectivity To Market

By Kiel Thompson
EchoStar [NASDAQ: SATS] Partners With JT And Brings A Single Terminal For Network Connectivity To Market

EchoStar Corp. [NASDAQ: SATS]  declared that it has collaborated with Jersey Telecom so that it can provide its clients in the United Kingdom and Europe with a hybrid satellite. The company has combined the JT 4G platform with its European S-Band mobile network to create a new service. The clients of the company will be provided with a roaming cellular capacity. For both cellular and mobile networking solutions, this approach will bring a single terminal to the market.

This cellular connectivity is cost-effective and comprehensive. It will make sure that people, apps, and things have better access to connectivity despite their location. “ The collaboration will help in enabling technology strategies without any complication or hefty price tags,” said Telemaco Melia, Echostar’s Senior Director Commercial Operations.  

