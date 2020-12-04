44.6 F
New York
Saturday, December 5, 2020
type here...
Companies

Ring [NYSEMKT: REI] Energy Started Drilling Operation In New Horizontal Well

By Kiel Thompson
0
7

Must read

Companies

Ring [NYSEMKT: REI] Energy Started Drilling Operation In New Horizontal Well

Kiel Thompson - 0
Ring Energy declared that the company has started operations on its new well. The company told that in ten months, it finally initiated...
Read more
Business

KKR [NYSE: KKR] Purchased Two Industrial Properties Of Worth $171Million

Kiel Thompson - 0
KKR & Co. Inc. announced that it purchased two properties in texas for distribution purposes. The industrial properties total an area of...
Read more
Companies

EchoStar [NASDAQ: SATS] Partners With JT And Brings A Single Terminal For Network Connectivity To Market

Kiel Thompson - 0
EchoStar Corp.  declared that it has collaborated with Jersey Telecom so that it can provide its clients in the United Kingdom and Europe...
Read more
Companies

Capstone [NASDAQ: CPST] Receives An 800Kw Microturbine Order From Costa

Kiel Thompson - 0
Capstone Turbine Corp. declared that it has acquired an order of 800KW microturbine from the Costa Group. The request was obtained by the...
Read more

Ring Energy [NYSEMKT: REI] declared that the company has started operations on its new well. The company told that in ten months, it finally initiated its end-year drilling on this horizontal well. The well will be drilled vertically to a depth of 5000

Moreover, the company also entered into an agreement for 2000 Barrels of oil per day for 2021 at $45. 37 per barrel of oil. Also, the swap contract of 500 bopd swaps at $45.38 and $45 per Barrel of oil, bringing the company’s oil hedge position to 7500bopd in 2021.

“We’re excited to end the year drilling at NWS properties where we can generate greater than 90percent returns at prevailing oil and natural gas prices,” said P. D McKinney CEO of board

Previous articleKKR [NYSE: KKR] Purchased Two Industrial Properties Of Worth $171Million

More articles

Companies

EchoStar [NASDAQ: SATS] Partners With JT And Brings A Single Terminal For Network Connectivity To Market

Kiel Thompson - 0
EchoStar Corp.  declared that it has collaborated with Jersey Telecom so that it can provide its clients in the United Kingdom and Europe...
Read more
Companies

Capstone [NASDAQ: CPST] Receives An 800Kw Microturbine Order From Costa

Kiel Thompson - 0
Capstone Turbine Corp. declared that it has acquired an order of 800KW microturbine from the Costa Group. The request was obtained by the...
Read more
Companies

Vodafone [NASDAQ: VOD] and RingCentral signs a partnership to provide next-generation services

Kiel Thompson - 0
Vodafone signed a strategic alliance with Ring Central . The association will modify business connections and alliances. The enterprises have joined hands to...
Read more
Companies

Salesforce [NYSE: CRM] Enters A Deal To Acquire Slack

Kiel Thompson - 0
Salesforce engages in a contract to buy Slack at a worth of $27.7B. This purchase to build an operating system for the...
Read more
Business

Luokung Corp. [NASDAQ: LKCO] To Acquire EMG For RMB 836 Million

Kiel Thompson - 0
Luokung Technologies Corp. a location-based service company has agreed to buy EMG technologies for Ren Min Bi  836 million. The company will pay...
Read more
Business

Nokia [NYSE: NOK] Extends Collaboration With AT&T to Deliver Seamless IoT Connectivity

Kiel Thompson - 0
Nokia Corp. declared that the company has extended its contract with AT&T . The collaboration among the companies can supply and provide an...
Read more
Companies

Wendy [NASDAQ: WEN] Strikes A Deal With Rebel Foods To Open 250 Cloud Kitchens.

Kiel Thompson - 0
Wendy’s Co. and Rebel foods have partnered to open about 250 cloud kitchens in India. These kitchens will only serve the customer with...
Read more
Companies

Tesla [NASDAQ: TSLA] Recalls 9537 SUV’s Because Of Manufacturing Issues

Kiel Thompson - 0
Tesla Inc. has released safety recall orders for more than 9500 of its vehicle in the United States. The vehicles include Model Xs...
Read more
Companies

Northrop [NYSE:NOC] awarded a deal of $4.8B for Global Hawk Aircraft

Kiel Thompson - 0
Northrop Gruman Corp. has been awarded a deal to perform development, transformation, retrofit, and sustenance activities for the Global Hawk Program. This deal...
Read more

Latest article

Companies

Vodafone [NASDAQ: VOD] and RingCentral signs a partnership to provide next-generation services

Kiel Thompson - 0
Vodafone signed a strategic alliance with Ring Central . The association will modify business connections and alliances. The enterprises have joined hands to...
Read more
Companies

Salesforce [NYSE: CRM] Enters A Deal To Acquire Slack

Kiel Thompson - 0
Salesforce engages in a contract to buy Slack at a worth of $27.7B. This purchase to build an operating system for the...
Read more
Business

Xilinx [NASDAQ: XLNX] Announced That It Acquired Falcon Computing

Kiel Thompson - 0
Xilinx Inc. declared that it has purchased falcon Computing Solutions to make flexible computing more accessible and easily adapted by computer programmers. The...
Read more
Business

Luokung Corp. [NASDAQ: LKCO] To Acquire EMG For RMB 836 Million

Kiel Thompson - 0
Luokung Technologies Corp. a location-based service company has agreed to buy EMG technologies for Ren Min Bi  836 million. The company will pay...
Read more
Business

Nokia [NYSE: NOK] Extends Collaboration With AT&T to Deliver Seamless IoT Connectivity

Kiel Thompson - 0
Nokia Corp. declared that the company has extended its contract with AT&T . The collaboration among the companies can supply and provide an...
Read more
Companies

Wendy [NASDAQ: WEN] Strikes A Deal With Rebel Foods To Open 250 Cloud Kitchens.

Kiel Thompson - 0
Wendy’s Co. and Rebel foods have partnered to open about 250 cloud kitchens in India. These kitchens will only serve the customer with...
Read more
Companies

Tesla [NASDAQ: TSLA] Recalls 9537 SUV’s Because Of Manufacturing Issues

Kiel Thompson - 0
Tesla Inc. has released safety recall orders for more than 9500 of its vehicle in the United States. The vehicles include Model Xs...
Read more
Companies

Northrop [NYSE:NOC] awarded a deal of $4.8B for Global Hawk Aircraft

Kiel Thompson - 0
Northrop Gruman Corp. has been awarded a deal to perform development, transformation, retrofit, and sustenance activities for the Global Hawk Program. This deal...
Read more

© Dwinnex, LLC. All rights reserved.

READ FROM

NAVIGATION

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.