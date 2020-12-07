Juniper [NYSE: JNPR] To Purchase Apstra To Expand Its Portfolio Of Solutions

Juniper Networks [NYSE: JNPR] declared that it signed a contract to purchase Apstra. Juniper wants to change how networks funcion by using Ai driven automation and Apstra’s solution will enhance it by combining its next-generation network automation with juniper’s data center networking portfolio. Moreover, These solutions combined will aid cloud builders to optimize operation for applications experience.

The Apstra solution will help architects info defining how the data centers should perform. It will also aid in the system implements while ensuring constantly that the network processes and experience match the intent. This purchase will increase juniper’s dedication to open programmability which will add to its range of solutions. However, The company does not expect the purchase of Apstra to add materialistically to its revenue in 2021