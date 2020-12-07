30.2 F
CompaniesTechnology

NortonLifelock [NASDAQ: NLOK] Purchased Avira For Approx. $360M From Investcorp

By Kiel Thompson
NortonLifeLock [NASDAQ: NLOK] declared that it has agreed to buy Avira from Investcorp Technology Partners. The company will buy Avira for approximately $360 million all in cash. Furthermore, Avira the cybersecurity software firm commits to delivering a consumer-focused portfolio of cybersecurity solutions.

Vincente Pilette Ceo of NortonLifelock stated, “ We at Norton attempt to bring cybersecurity to everyone. Moreover, The purchase of Avira adds to our business range and accelerates our growth globally, and expands our markets. I welcome Avira to Norton warmly”.

“Both companies commit to help to protect their customers and their digital lives. Avira is excited to be a part of Norton, by aiding Norton we can protect more customers and reach them easily throughout the globe” stated Ceo Avira, Travis Witteveen

