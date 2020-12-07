Norwegian Cruise Line [NYSE: NCLH] Collaborates With Atmosair To Neutralize Covid

Norwegian Cruise Line Holding [NYSE: NCLH] declares that it entered into a collaboration with Atmosair Solutions. The collaboration ensures the sterilization and disinfection of the cruise line from the coronavirus. Atmosair will establish a constant system of disinfection through an air purifying system in the Norwegian cruise line. Additionally, Atmosair will install the air purification system in Oceania cruise, Regent Seven Seas Cruise, and the Norwegian Cruise Line.

The new systems will ensure the active sterilization of cruise from Covid. The bipolar ionization in the system will allow to purify the air in the preferred area. This air filtration technology treats a larger volume of air, it is an all-natural solution so it does not have any harmful chemicals or radiation. Furthermore, A test conducted on this product, proved that within thirty mins the existence of Atmosair the chances of coronavirus decreases by 99.92%.