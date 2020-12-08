Avnet [NASDAQ: AVT] Expanded Its Product Line By Launching The AVT9152 Module

Avnet [NASDAQ: AVT], a technology solution supplier launched the AVT9125module. This launch has stretched the company’s product line in high-speed IoT evolution. The component is for applications that need WIFI to work. Along with requiring minimum component size and low power consumption.

This module from Avnet uses the technology from Nordic Semiconductors Sip and SOC. It can support low power intake, complex connectivity needs, and can be simply linked to Avnet’s IoT platform. This module also offers developers GPS, Bluetooth LE, and NB-IoT/LTE-M.

Many applications that demand WIFI connectivity such as logistics and asset monitoring, vending machines, and app that can conduct COVID contact tracking can be supported by Avnet’s new unit. Moreover, This unit delivers energy efficiency and WIFI connectivity. It proposes a high level of elasticity and scalability for IoT product growth