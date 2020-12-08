Checkmate Pharmaceutical [NASDAQ: CMPI] Enters into a Clinical Collaboration With Bristol Mayers

Checkmate pharmaceutical [NASDAQ: CMPI] signs an agreement of collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb [NYSE: BMY]. The companies partnered to evaluate Checkmate’s CMP-001 and bristol’s PD-1. The companies will conduct Two trials to study CMP-001 which is a toll-like reception and PD-1 which is a blocking antibody

First, a single-arm phase study for CMP-001. In this, CMP-001 will blend with nivolumab in subject to metastatic melanoma that is non-compliant to PD-1 blockade as monotherapy. Secondly, a random phase study of a CMP-001 In combination with nivolumab. In this trial, nivolumab is subject to metastatic melanoma compared to nivolumab monotherapy. Checkmate will act as a sponsor while Bristol will provide Nivolumab in the trials.