Lemonade [NYSE: LMND] an insurance company introduces itself in France making its entry into the 3rd EU country. The company powered by AI, at the start of this year unveiled in the Netherlands, and in 2019 the company opened in Germany.

Lemonade will offer people of France instant renters insurance anytime they want from any device that they are using. The company also offers fast claims and payments with its app. Lemonade has a fixed fee for its ventures. The company gives the extra leftover cash to nonprofits. The company gives the cash that is not utilized to nonprofits as a part of its yearly giveback.

Customers rate the company number 1 because of its insurance products and the platform is provided. Customers state it a stress-free digital experience, with fast claim payments and the best client service.