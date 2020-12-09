BOQI International [NASDAQ: BIMI] Signed An Agreement To Purchase Chongqing Hospital

BOQI International Medical Inc [NASDAQ: BIMI] declared that the company has inked a contract to buy Chongquin hospital. Furthermore, The hospital is located in Chongqing city and consists of 100 beds, 53 medicinal doctors, 40 technicians 50 nurses, and 57 administrative employees.

The company will purchase all the equity interests of the hospital. The purchase price of the hospital is $15,243, 902. Initially, BIMI will pay 2000,000 shares of stock and $30480780 as half of the payment on signing of the contract.

CEO of BIMI, Tiewei Song stated ”This purchase will help the company accelerate its online strategy. BIMI supply chain can better assist the hospital’s operational effectiveness. Meanwhile, the hospital can provide its medicinal facilities to complement BOQI international’s offline business”