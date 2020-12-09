Luokung [NASDAQ: LKCO] Announced Its Collaboration With Yiting

Luokung Technology Corp. [NASDAQ: LKCO] inked a contract with Yiting Information Technology. The two companies will collaborate to deliver location-based commercial marketing facilities for gas stations in China. Nearly about 90,000 gas stations will be provided with this service. The gas stations will be empowered to manage their characteristics on the map. Moreover, The gas stations can use customized milestones, navigation routes, information related to gas and non-gas products.

Yiting technology is a company that provides its customers with contact-free payment systems. The company deployed a continuous contact-free payment system in gas stations. Furthermore, The Yiting Company cooperated with union pay china, and other banks in china to provide this service. It also launched services such as Electric Toll Collection in gas stations, one key refueling, and non-gas related products.