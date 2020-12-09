Procter & Gamble [NYSE: PG] Announces Organizational Changes, Appointing A New CFO

Procter & Gamble Company [NYSE: PG] declared that the company has appointed Andre Schulten as the new CFO of the company. Andre will begin acting as a CFO starting from march 1 2020. Andre is currently acting as a Senior VP of Baby care and will be succeeding Jon Moeller as the New Chief Financial officer.

Meanwhile, Jon Moeller will maintain his position as the COO and Vice-Chairman of the company. He will lead the company’s enterprise markets and a broad range of functional and operational areas. David Tyler the chairman of the board, president, and CEO of the company stated “ Andre is very well capable for this role. His experience in different fields such as accounting and finance and critical business leadership makes him well equipped”

He further continued “ that Mr. Moeller has played a key role in creating a focused, winning strategy and a bold company transformation over 12 years. The company will continue to take benefit from his leadership and his focus on growth and value creation”