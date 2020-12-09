34.7 F
BusinessCompanies

Safe-T [NASDAQ: SFET] Announced That Its Subsidiary Acquired 100% Equity Interest Of Chi Cooked

By Kiel Thompson
Business

Safe-T [NASDAQ: SFET] Announced That Its Subsidiary Acquired 100% Equity Interest Of Chi Cooked

Kiel Thompson - 0
Safe-T Group Ltd declared that its division Safe-T USA Inc. purchased 100% equity interest in Chi Cooked LLC. Safe-T is a company that...
Read more
Companies

Procter & Gamble [NYSE: PG] Announces Organizational Changes, Appointing A New CFO

Kiel Thompson - 0
Procter & Gamble Company declared that the company has appointed Andre Schulten as the new CFO of the company. Andre will begin acting...
Read more
Companies

SolarWinds With Its Board Of Directors Named a New CEO And President

Kiel Thompson - 0
Solarwinds along with its board of directors has appointed Sudhakar Ramakrishna as the company’s new President and CEO. Sudhakar will act as the...
Read more
Companies

Unity [NYSE: U] Launches Unity Forma A Catalyst For Digital Marketing Production.

Kiel Thompson - 0
Unity , a real-time 3D creating platform introduces Unity Forma. It is a digital marketing production tool that enables the creation and publication of...
Read more

Safe-T Group Ltd [NASDAQ: SFET] declared that its division Safe-T USA Inc. purchased 100% equity interest in Chi Cooked LLC. Safe-T is a company that provides reliable access solutions for hybrid ecosystems. Meanwhile Chi Cooked is a company that specializes in cloud-based IP proxy services.  This transaction will be financed by internal cash resources.

This acquisition will help accelerate Safe-T’s strategy to become a single place for dealing with all proxy related business. Furthermore, this purchase will also supplement the company’s division NetNut. Also, expand the company’s income source.  The company paid $1.1M initially on the closing of the transaction. Safe-T might decide to pay up to 25% of the earn-out stock considering Chi Cooked 2021 revenue over $1.1M, subject to an operating margin of at least 37.5%. Chi Cooked founder and only shareholder will continue to operate as the company’s CEO.

