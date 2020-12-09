34.7 F
New York
Wednesday, December 9, 2020
type here...
Companies

SolarWinds With Its Board Of Directors Named a New CEO And President

By Kiel Thompson
0
5

Must read

Business

Safe-T [NASDAQ: SFET] Announced That Its Subsidiary Acquired 100% Equity Interest Of Chi Cooked

Kiel Thompson - 0
Safe-T Group Ltd declared that its division Safe-T USA Inc. purchased 100% equity interest in Chi Cooked LLC. Safe-T is a company that...
Read more
Companies

Procter & Gamble [NYSE: PG] Announces Organizational Changes, Appointing A New CFO

Kiel Thompson - 0
Procter & Gamble Company declared that the company has appointed Andre Schulten as the new CFO of the company. Andre will begin acting...
Read more
Companies

SolarWinds With Its Board Of Directors Named a New CEO And President

Kiel Thompson - 0
Solarwinds along with its board of directors has appointed Sudhakar Ramakrishna as the company’s new President and CEO. Sudhakar will act as the...
Read more
Companies

Unity [NYSE: U] Launches Unity Forma A Catalyst For Digital Marketing Production.

Kiel Thompson - 0
Unity , a real-time 3D creating platform introduces Unity Forma. It is a digital marketing production tool that enables the creation and publication of...
Read more

Solarwinds [NYSE: SWI] along with its board of directors has appointed Sudhakar Ramakrishna as the company’s new President and CEO. Sudhakar will act as the company’s Chief Executive Officer, President, and Member of the Board starting from January 4th, 2020. The Chairman of the Board Bill Bock stated “ We delightedly welcome Sudhakar Ramakrishna as the CEO of SolarWinds”

He further stated “ Sudhakar is a proven leader. He has considerable experience in leading technology organizations globally. Moreover, His expertise in organizational development, planning, and leading will be of great use. His strategic skills will help provide a strong executive leadership future of the company”

Sudhakar said “ SolarWinds is leading at providing customers with a simple solution to manage complex IT systems. I am honored to be a part of Solar winds and work with its marvelous teams. Furthermore, This will expand our focus on customer’s success as we deliver them without IT solutions for emerging needs in the hybrid world.”

Previous articleUnity [NYSE: U] Launches Unity Forma A Catalyst For Digital Marketing Production.
Next articleProcter & Gamble [NYSE: PG] Announces Organizational Changes, Appointing A New CFO

More articles

Business

Safe-T [NASDAQ: SFET] Announced That Its Subsidiary Acquired 100% Equity Interest Of Chi Cooked

Kiel Thompson - 0
Safe-T Group Ltd declared that its division Safe-T USA Inc. purchased 100% equity interest in Chi Cooked LLC. Safe-T is a company that...
Read more
Companies

Procter & Gamble [NYSE: PG] Announces Organizational Changes, Appointing A New CFO

Kiel Thompson - 0
Procter & Gamble Company declared that the company has appointed Andre Schulten as the new CFO of the company. Andre will begin acting...
Read more
Companies

Unity [NYSE: U] Launches Unity Forma A Catalyst For Digital Marketing Production.

Kiel Thompson - 0
Unity , a real-time 3D creating platform introduces Unity Forma. It is a digital marketing production tool that enables the creation and publication of...
Read more
Business

WISeKey [NASDAQ: WKEY] Inks A Contract With Alpha Blue Ocean Of $15.5M Capital Investment

Kiel Thompson - 0
WISeKey International Holdings inc declared that the company has inked a contract with Alpha Blue Ocean. Moreover, The agreement is a $15.5 Million...
Read more
Companies

Checkmate Pharmaceutical [NASDAQ: CMPI] Enters into a Clinical Collaboration With Bristol Mayers

Kiel Thompson - 0
Checkmate pharmaceutical signs an agreement of collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb . The companies partnered to evaluate Checkmate’s CMP-001 and bristol’s PD-1. The...
Read more
Companies

DXC [NYSE: DXC] Inks, It’s IT Outsourcing Contract With SEG Automotive

Kiel Thompson - 0
DXC Technologies declared that the company inked a deal with SEG Automotive Germany GmBH. The agreement is for a 5-year renewal of the...
Read more
Business

Aramco and Baker Hughes [NYSE: BKR] Announced The Formation Of Novel

Kiel Thompson - 0
Aramco and Baker Hughes declared a new joint venture among the companies. The venture will lead to the formation of a new company...
Read more
Companies

Avnet [NASDAQ: AVT] Expanded Its Product Line By Launching The AVT9152 Module

Kiel Thompson - 0
Avnet , a technology solution supplier launched the AVT9125module. This launch has stretched the company’s product line in high-speed IoT evolution. The component is...
Read more
Companies

NortonLifelock [NASDAQ: NLOK] Purchased Avira For Approx. $360M From Investcorp

Kiel Thompson - 0
NortonLifeLock declared that it has agreed to buy Avira from Investcorp Technology Partners. The company will buy Avira for approximately $360 million all...
Read more

Latest article

Business

WISeKey [NASDAQ: WKEY] Inks A Contract With Alpha Blue Ocean Of $15.5M Capital Investment

Kiel Thompson - 0
WISeKey International Holdings inc declared that the company has inked a contract with Alpha Blue Ocean. Moreover, The agreement is a $15.5 Million...
Read more
Companies

Checkmate Pharmaceutical [NASDAQ: CMPI] Enters into a Clinical Collaboration With Bristol Mayers

Kiel Thompson - 0
Checkmate pharmaceutical signs an agreement of collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb . The companies partnered to evaluate Checkmate’s CMP-001 and bristol’s PD-1. The...
Read more
Companies

DXC [NYSE: DXC] Inks, It’s IT Outsourcing Contract With SEG Automotive

Kiel Thompson - 0
DXC Technologies declared that the company inked a deal with SEG Automotive Germany GmBH. The agreement is for a 5-year renewal of the...
Read more
Business

Aramco and Baker Hughes [NYSE: BKR] Announced The Formation Of Novel

Kiel Thompson - 0
Aramco and Baker Hughes declared a new joint venture among the companies. The venture will lead to the formation of a new company...
Read more
Business

AWS and BMW Group Collaborate To Develop Innovative Cloud-Enabled Solutions

Kiel Thompson - 0
BMW Group announced a partnership with Amazon Web Services a part of Amazon.com Inc . Both companies declared a strategic partnership to develop innovative...
Read more
Business

Lemonade [NYSE: LMND] Introduces Itself Into The Market Of France

Kiel Thompson - 0
Lemonade an insurance company introduces itself in France making its entry into the 3rd EU country. The company powered by AI, at the...
Read more
Companies

Avnet [NASDAQ: AVT] Expanded Its Product Line By Launching The AVT9152 Module

Kiel Thompson - 0
Avnet , a technology solution supplier launched the AVT9125module. This launch has stretched the company’s product line in high-speed IoT evolution. The component is...
Read more
Companies

NortonLifelock [NASDAQ: NLOK] Purchased Avira For Approx. $360M From Investcorp

Kiel Thompson - 0
NortonLifeLock declared that it has agreed to buy Avira from Investcorp Technology Partners. The company will buy Avira for approximately $360 million all...
Read more

© Dwinnex, LLC. All rights reserved.

READ FROM

NAVIGATION

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.