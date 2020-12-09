Vision [NASDAQ: VMAR] Collaborates With Tourism Quebec And Transport Canada For The Haut-Richelieu Project

Vision marine [NASDAQ: VMAR] declared that the company has collaborated with tourism Quebec and transport Canada. The companies collaborated on a project called Haut – Richelieu project. Vision marine will provide fifteen electric boats that will serve as water taxies. The rental boats will operate along a 30km section of waterways near the city of Montreal.

Vision believes that this project is going to be the biggest in Canada if they succeed in delivering 15 boats. Furthermore, A mandate will make sure the growth and advancement of tourism by providing environment-friendly boating throughout the river waterways

“This is a unique project with rental operations throughout the Richelieu River. The 30km route will have stops with activities such as accommodation and discovery. Moreover, This touristic operation is our main development in the province”. Stated General Manager Haut-Richelieu project