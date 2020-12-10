AECOM [NYSE: ACM] Reveals The Divestiture Of Its Some Construction Businesses

AECOM [NYSE: ACM] revealed that the company entered into a contract of the divestiture of its Civil Construction Business. Moreover, the company will sell the Power construction business and Shimmick Construction Business to affiliates of Oroco capital.

Troy CEO AECOM stated, “ The statement of the divest of our businesses means that the company has reached a substantial milestone in the advancement of the strategies. It also shows that the company is focusing its efforts on its professional services business”.

He further stated, “ Our overview is excellent as we unite the organization under our think and Act globally strategy. The strategy incorporates changing how we work ad grow the Professional services business. I thank the Civil team on behalf of the company for their hard work. We wish them luck and success under the leadership of Oroco.”