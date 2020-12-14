EMX Corp [NYSE: EMX] Purchase Ownership Of 1.2Million Shares Of Daura

EMX Corporation [NYSE: EMX] announced that the company purchased shares of Daura Capital Corp. Previously the company did not own any share of Daura but now gained the ownership of 1.2 million common shares. The company purchased the shares for the purpose of investment. The company doesn’t plan on buying any more shares or securities.

EMX now represents 17.01% of the outstanding shares of Saura, the company purchased the shares at $0.15 per share. EMX will file an Early Warning Report concerning the purchase. The report will be filed with British Columbia and Alberta Securities Commission which will be available on SEDAR. The copies of the report may also be available from EMX’s Corporate Secretary free of charge.