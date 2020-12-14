ManTech [NASAQ: MANT] Welcomes Tapestry Technologies To Mantech’s Family

Mantech Internationa Corp. [NASDAQ: MANT] revealed that the company has acquired Tapestry Technologies. Tapestry provides advanced and improved cyber solutions. This transaction will aid Mantech in enhancing its cyber capabilities. Moreover, with Tapestry Technologies, ManTech can extend its cyber defense abilities in the department of defense.

Moreover, Tapestry’s highly trained and experienced professionals will grow the deep cybersecurity center of ManTech. Kevin M. Philips ManTech CEO stated ”The company has maintained and established its repute as a leader in cybersecurity abilities. We are excited and thrilled to add tapestries brilliant and capable, individuals and a solid client relationship to Mantech. The expansion is exceptionally corresponding and further expands upon our cyber solutions. The acquisition permits us to convey more to our clients while positioning us towards development”