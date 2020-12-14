Post Holdings [NYSE: POST] Report It Agreed To Buy Almark Foods

Post Holding [NYSE: POST] revealed that the company agreed to purchase Almark foods. Almark is a company that provides stuffed egg products. Additionally, The company offers traditional cage-free and natural unprocessed products. The company is currently operating In Yuma, Arizona. Moreover, Its products are delivered widely across retail outlets, foodservice distributors, and deli counter.

The transaction is expected to close in 2021 subjected to customary closing conditions. After the transaction is complete, the company will be combined with Michael Foods eggs business which is one of the Post’s existing businesses. Furthermore, Almarks financial will be divided between Post’s Foodservice and Refrigerated Retail Segments. The final terms of the acquisitions are not revealed.