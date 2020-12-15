Iron Mountain [NYSE: IRM] Appoints Edward E Greene As it’s CHRO

Iron Mountain Incorporated [NYSE: IRM] reported that the company appointed Edward E Greene as its New Executive Vice president and Chief human resource officer. Greene has more than 20 years of expertise in HR and organizational strategy which he brings to Iron Mountain.

Greene will act as a vital part and will report directly to the CEO. Furthermore, he will supervise the company’s human resource strategies and human capital initiative. William L. Meaney, President, and Chief Executive Officer, Iron Mountain stated that “ We’re pleased to accept Edward into Iron Mountain’s family. I am sure that Edward with his massive knowledge and experience in HR will prove to be a significant member. Furthermore, It will have a considerable influence on Iron Mountain Growth and Achievement. “

I am excited to join the Iron Mountain team as its executive VP and CHRO. Moreover, I anticipate building meaningful relationships among all levels of organizations to help create value and build talent”. Said Edward E Greene.