Spotify [NYSE: SPOT] Inks An Agreement With Archwell Audio

Spotify Technology [NYSE: SPOT] announced on Tuesday that the company inked a several-year podcast deal with Archewell Audio. An agreement inked between prince harry and Meghan Markle with Spotify. Archewell Audio is a new production company by Harry and Meghan. After the agreement, Spotify has gained exclusively streaming rights and the duke and the dutchess will exclusively produce content for it. The couple will host their show starting with a holiday special.

After the deal, the stocks of the company jumped 2%. Furthermore, This deal is a big winning for Spotify amid the streaming wars, the couple can attract audiences from around the globe. Spotify expects Archewell Audio to release the holiday special hosted by harry and Meghan later in the month. Meanwhile, the complete series might release in 2021.