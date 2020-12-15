Verisk [NASDAQ: VRSK] Inked An Agreement To Purchase Jornaya

Verisk Analytics Inc, [NASDAQ: VRSK] reported that the company signed a contract to purchase Jornaya. This transaction will add Jornaya’s exclusive view to Verisk. Jornaya is a supplier of behavioral data and intelligence. This purchase will help its consumer buying journeys to Verisk marketing solutions.

Customers from different fields such as property, life insurance use advanced marketing techniques and depend on Jornaya. Jornaya’s behavioral data, compliance intelligence, and other solutions aid customers to drive high returns on their investments. Moreover, This transaction will help Verisk customers to have the knowledge and readiness to time and tailor connections dependent on real in-market practices. It will also guarantee commitment with clients and possibilities at the correct time with a pertinent message.

Ross Shanken Ceo of Jornaya stated, “Verisk has indicated a strong dedication to meeting the demands of the rapidly transforming market with data-driven solutions. Moreover, as a part of the Versik family, we will be able to expand our compass, enhance our solutions. We will also be able to assist our customers with developing more speed and productivity by using better client commitment.”