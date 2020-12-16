Cerner Corp [NASDAQ: CERN] Reports A Contract To Buy Kantar Health

Cerner Corporation [NASDAQ: CERN] reported that the company signed a contract to purchase kantar health for $375 million in cash. Kantar Health is a research consultancy assisting the life science group. It is a subsidiary of the Kantar group. Moreover, This transaction will help Cerner plans of controlling data to enhance the security and effectiveness of research throughout life sciences.

Additionally, this purchase will aid Cerner’s Learning Health Network customer group in connecting more precisely with life sciences. The cooperation of Cerner with kantar is to empower the joint effort among suppliers and the Pharma industry. Furthermore, it will allow researchers to produce insights and use data assets and knowledge to tackle complicated clinical queries.