Thursday, December 17, 2020
Goodrich [NYSE: GDP] Reports Kristen Mcwatters Succeeding Robert Barker As The New CFO And Senior V.P

By Kiel Thompson
Goodrich Petroleum Corporation [NYSE: GDP] names Kristen M. McWatters as the new Chief Financial Officer, Senior V.P, and Chief Accounting Officer. Kristen was formerly Goodrich Petroleum’s Controller and now has succeeded Robert T. Barker as Senior Vice President and CFO. Previously in September, the company reported the retirement of Robert from his position.

The company stated that Robert’s decision to step down from his position was because of his personal issues and not because of any disagreement with the way the company operates or because of our policies and procedures. In addition to Kristen’s other roles, she will act as the company’s Chief financial officer. She has been serving as the controller for this company since march 2020 and previously served at Spark Energy inc.

