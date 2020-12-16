Sage Therapeutics [NASDAQ: SAGE] Names Barry Greene As The New CEO

Sage Therapeutics [NASDAQ: SAGE] reports that the company has appointed Barry Greene as its new CEO. Moreover, Barry holds global expertise and success in R&D and commercialization. He as part of the SAGE will aid the company in enhancing its mission. The mission to deliver transformational healthcare drugs for people suffering from brain health disorders

Moreover, The decision to appoint barry as the CEO was to enhance the growth of the company in the brain health space. Berry recently was the president of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and provide his services to that company from 2007 to 2020.

Barry Greene stated “ The company is taking a big step trying to change lives of people suffering from brain disorders. I anticipate working with an enthusiastic crew as we continue to grow the companies multi-franchise strategy. Furthermore, We will work together to deliver the mission of the company to bring a positive influence on the lives of people with brain disorders”