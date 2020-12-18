Tenet Healthcare [NYSE: THC] Inks A Contract To Sell Urgent Care To FastMed

Tenet Healthcare [NYSE: THC] reported that the company will divest its Urgent Care Platform. The company told that it signed a contract to sell urgent care platforms to FastMed Urgent Care. Fast Med performs its operations under CareSpot and Medpost brands which are under Tenet’s subsidiary controls. FastMed currently has 104 spots in 3 states named Arizona Texas and North Carolina and with this 87 more CareSpot and Medpost centers will be available.

This deal aids the company in expanding meanwhile giving more access to patients. These urgent care centers will accelerate the FastMed portfolio. Its dedication to delivering the best patient services and devotion to maintain high medical standards and values will also be complimented. FastMed is currently the only operator of urgent care in the United States in 3 states. Moreover, The company has also earned Joint Commission’s gold seal consent for its safety, quality, and infection control in ambulances.