Honeywell [NYSE: HON] Announced A Strategic Collaboration With Signify

Honeywell [NYSE: HON] reported that the company entered into a strategic collaboration with Signify. The collaboration will aim at implementing an integrated, smart lighting solution for commercial buildings. The companies are focusing on reducing energy consumption and improving the tenant’s experience.

With this collaboration, Signify’s Interact connected lightning system and software will be integrated with the Honeywell building management system. Signify provide additional offerings such as Nature connect, human-centric lighting, and UV-C disinfection lightning to enhance efficiency and well being.

Moreover, the owners of the buildings and operators will be able to manage the lighting system and energy efficiency with smart LED systems. The offerings will oversee energy utilization while calculating occupancy alongside air quality markers, for example, temperature and humidity. Signify’s lighting solutions will supplement Honeywell’s Healthy Buildings air quality solutions. Through the Healthy building dashboard, they can control, estimate, and check them to understand air and surface cleaning compliance and metrics.