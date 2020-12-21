Mueller [NYSE: MLI] Enters Into An Acquisition Agreement With Hart & Cooley Flexible Duct Business

Mueller Industries Inc [NYSE: MLI] reported that the company entered into a definitive acquisition contract with Hart and Cooley Flexible Dust business. Moreover, The transaction is expected to close in January 2021 However it is subject to customary closing conditions.

The CEO and Chairman of Mueller Greg Christopher said “ this transaction will extend Mueller Industries’ footprint in the air quality and climate control markets. This acquisition will also accelerate our growth in thee markets and commend our purchase of ATCO rubber products”

Mueller Industries, Inc. is an enterprise whos produces crucial products for significant business sectors, for example, air, water, oil and gas dissemination; climate control; food conservation; energy transmission; clinical; aviation; and automotive. Additionally, The corporation includes a network of organizations and brands all through North America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.