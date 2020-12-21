Profound [NASDAQ: PROF] Inks A Co-Development Contract With GE Healthcare

Profound Medical Corp [NASDAQ: PROF] reported that the company has signed a co-development contract with GE Healthcare. The companies settled on a global license that will allow Profounds TULSA PRO systems with GE MRI scanners. Moreover, This partnership enables Profounds to extends its portfolio to interface with a substantial portion of GE’s new MRI scanners currently installed worldwide.

“The company is glad to expand the potential of MRI scanners that sustains TULSA PRO-Technology. The addition of GE gives our clients more feasibility to use MRI hardware of their choice. We are thankful to our existing customers for embracing TULSA PRO. Furthermore, we look ahead to delivering the benefit of this technology broadly available.” Arun Menawat CEO Profound.

“Profund’s sensational noninvasive treatment technology holds the ability to bring substantial help to cancer patients. GE has served long in therapy guidance and control by applying MR. Additionally, we are excited to add TULSA PRO abilities to deliver our clients more and better possibilities to treat their patients.” General manager GE MR beyond segment.