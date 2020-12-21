Progress [NASDAQ: PRGS] Extends Its Collaboration Contract With Ingram

Progress [NASDAQ: PRGS] and Ingram Micro have extended their collaboration contract. Previous year the collaboration between the two companies grew into the United Kingdom and the Middle East. The channel partners and resellers in Iberia have now increased their access towards progress for the secure transmission of files and network monitoring through Ingram.

The collaboration between the two companies now offers Progress MOVEit, WhatsUp Gold, and WS-FTP server. Moveit secures data transmission and delivers cyber compliance, security, traceability, and control over other business activities. Meanwhile, WhatsUp Gold is a network monitoring solution. Furthermore, WS_FTP provides features to ensure the reliable and safe transfer of data.

“Ingram provides a broad range of technology solutions to business over the globe. The collaborations continue to expand because we enable our customers to work more productively and successfully.” Said Garry Quin Senior vice president of the worldwide sales core product, Progress