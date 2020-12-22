41.4 F
Essential [NYSE: WTRG] Reported That Aqua PA Purchased Wastewater Asset Of New Garden

By Kiel Thompson
Essential utilities [NYSE: WTRG] reported that Aqua Pennsylvania, the company’s biggest division purchased the wastewater asset of New Garden. The township assets are currently providing 2100 client contacts in southeast PA’s Chester county. With this transaction, Aqua has completed its 8th acquisition since Dec last year. Moreover, The company added 18,500 wastewater collection and 4,000 water connection to the company with these purchases

Christopher Franklin the CEO of Essential said “This transaction is an effort to improve and strengthen the wastewater infrastructure for communities in the states we serve. This means that better services and environmental management for the next generations.”  

“We’re excited to welcome new garden township assets to the Aqua family, we hope to provide their residential and business customers with the highest value and service. Furthermore, we expect that more and more communities can take benefit from this.” Said Marc Luca President Aqua PA  

