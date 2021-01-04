Quantitech Purchases SEG From Griffon Corporation [NYSE: GFF]

QuantiTech LLC reported that the company has purchased System Engineering Group from Griffon Corporation [NYSE: GFF]. The terms of this acquisition are not yet public. Additionally, System Engineering Group (SEG) delivers advanced threat modeling, engineering, and analytical services to the United States Government. Moreover, These services by SEG are necessary to develop the weapons and missile system and to stimulate test and analyze them.

Randy Cash, Chairman of the board of QuantiTech said “ We are happy to welcome SEG to our family. Furthermore, this transaction brings two companies both with excellent strength of talent and skills in engineering. By improving our abilities in the missile defense, hypersonics, and intel markets we will be in a better position. We will keep on providing and fulfilling the important operations of the United States Government”.